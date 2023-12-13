Amazon Prime Video debuts dedicated anime channel in India

Amazon Prime Video has tied with Japanese content provider Anime Times Company to debut its first dedicated anime channel in India.

The Anime Times channel centred on the Japanese animation joins Prime Video Channels in India, after first launching in Japan.

The channel will feature a range of anime TV and film titles including SPY×FAMILY, HUNTER x HUNTER, Fairy Tale Movie Houou No Miko, Tokyo Revengers, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, Mob Psycho 100, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Goblin Slayer, and Zombieland Saga.

Anime Times Company formed in 2021 by 13 content rights holders including Japanese publishers and anime studios such as Avex Pictures, Kodansha, Shueisha, and Shogakukan. The company also operates Anime Times YouTube channel with free monthly anime episodes.

Prime members in India can purchase an add-on subscription to Anime Times at INR 899 annually.

Vivek Srivastava, head of Prime Video Channels, India, said: “Over the past few years, anime content has gained significant fandom in India. With the launch of Anime Times on Prime Video Channels, we are expanding our anime programming with over hundreds of hours of programming and bringing highly engaging movies and TV shows for Prime Members. Anime Times will be available for the first time in India only on Prime Video Channels. With this launch Prime Video Channels will become the ‘one-stop entertainment destination’ for all Anime fans in the country. Anime Times has been a premier destination for some of the best Anime content, as a Channel on Prime Video in Japan, and we are thrilled to be the launchpad for them in India, and offer them wide reach to customers across the country.”

“Anime Times and Prime Video have enjoyed a strong collaboration in Japan”, said Hideo Katsumata, CEO of Anime Times Company. “Japanese anime culture is now a significant global phenomenon, and has led to an increasing interest in Japanese culture and entertainment. We are certain that with Anime Times, fans and enthusiasts all across the country will be able to delve into the huge pool of anime shows and movies, both recent and classic, that we offer via Prime Video Channels.”