Nexfibre hires ex-Vodafone exec Mike Cartwright as COO

UK-based fibre network operator has poached Vodafone alum Mike Cartwright to serve as chief commercial officer.

Cartwright who joined nexfibre last month, was located at Vodafone for over a decade. He most recently served as wholesale director for six years where he was responsible for all of Vodafone’s wholesale MVNO, broadband and carrier relationships in the UK. Prior to this, he was Vodafone’s head of corporate development and M&A from 2011 through to 2017.

He also held an eleven-year stint at Ernst & Young as cooperate finance manager and assistant director transaction.

In his new role, Cartwright will work closely with the nexfibre team on the business’ commercial strategy, reporting to newly appointed CEO Rajiv Datta.

Commenting on the new hire, Datta said: “I’m really pleased to welcome Mike to the nexfibre team. Mike’s extensive wholesale experience and commercial skills will be a huge asset as we accelerate our build programme, push forward with our strategy and bring our next generation network to more of the UK. Ultimately, the platform we’re building will drive innovation and competition to help transform the UK market, delivering lasting impact to the communities, people and businesses we serve. Mike will play a key role in helping us realise that vision.”