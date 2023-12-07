Wedotv launches FAST channels on Austria’s simpliTV

AVOD and FAST channel provider wedotv has extended distribution of its FAST channels wedo movies, wedo sports and wedo big stories to the simpliTV platform in Austria after striking a long-term partnership with the latter’s operating company ORS.

The three free, advertising-financed streaming channels will expand the TV offering of the hybrid platform, which combines television via aerial (DVB-T2) or satellite (Astra) with an internet streaming offering.

At the start of the expanded distribution in German-speaking countries, wedo sports is broadcasting the international sailing championship SailGP with German-language commentary for the first time. The sailing veterans Tobias Schadewaldt and Thomas Plößel will comment live on the races from Dubai on December 9 and 10 exclusively for wedotv.

“We are delighted with our distribution on simpliTV, through which wedo movies, wedo sports and wedo big stories can reach new audience groups and significantly expand their market presence in Austria. Discussions are underway with other platform operators about adding the channels,” said Philipp Rotermund, CEO and founder of wedotv.

“simpliTV is very pleased about this new partnership by which we can offer simpliTV customers more programme variety. This expansion is part of our commitment to offer our customers the best in entertainment. We hope that simpliTV customers enjoy the new channels as much as we do,” said Philipp Dainese, managing director of simpliTV.