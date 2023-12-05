Verizon to offer Netflix and Max in combined streaming bundle

US telco provider Verizon is to offer streaming giants Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max in a combined streaming bundle to its customers.

The Netflix & Max (with ads) offering will be available from December 7 to Verizon mobile customers on the company’s myplans packages including Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plans.

According to Verizon, it is the first provider to offer a bundle of both Netflix and Max. The Netflix & Max (with ads) package will be priced at $10 per month, myplan customers also have access to Apple TV+, along with credit to use on streaming and content.

The company currently offers a Disney Bundle that includes the Disney+ ad-free tier joined by an ad-supported version of Hulu and ESPN+ for the same price.

Frank Boulben, chief revenue officer, Verizon Consumer Group: “Customers want unbeatable offers from top partners that deliver the best services and experiences they want, and on the nation’s most reliable network. With these only for Verizon deals and first-of-its-kind bundled content offers you can get through myPlan, there’s never been a better time to be a Verizon customer.”