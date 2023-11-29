Zee5 Global becomes super-aggregator for South Asian streamers

India-based Zee5 Global is to start aggregating other South Asian streamers within its platform.

Zee5 Global Add-ons will offer subscribers in the US a single-window to access South Asian entertainment streamers via its service, with platforms priced from US$1.49.

It will allow customers to watch content across languages from streaming platforms including Simply South (all South Indian languages), Oho Gujarati (Gujarati), Chaupal (Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Haryanvi), NammaFlix (Kannada), EPIC ON (Hindi) and iStream (Malayalam).

A further six streamers will join the service soon, opening up access to thousands of hours of programming in addition to the 250,000 hours that the Zee5 Global streamer already provides.

Amit Goenka, president of digital businesses & platforms at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, said: “As digital entertainment consumption and delivery models evolve in the global landscape, addressing the growing consumer demand for engaging content and a seamless, personalised experience that combines accessibility and affordability is the need of the hour.

“With the launch of our aggregator platform Zee5 Add-ons, we aim to unite the entertainment ecosystem for the discerning viewer to build a robust monetisation opportunity for multiple players in the global markets.”

Archana Anand, chief business officer at Zee5 Global, added that the serice “will help address challenges such as content and consumer fragmentation and empower subscribers to effortlessly access their preferred content at one destination.”