Claro Sports goes FAST with Pluto TV

Latin American sports channel Claro Sports has struck its first FAST deal with Pluto TV, which is making the channel available as a free advertising-supported streaming service in a number of countries in the region.

Pluto TV is launching Claro TV in Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Costa Rica, Chile, República Dominicana, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panamá, Paraguay, Perú, Uruguay and Venezuela.

The channel holds rights to sporting competitions including the 2024 Paris Olympics along with a number of football, basketball, American Football, MMA, golf, volleyball and cycling competitions.

Pluto TV said the incorporation of Claro Sports into its FAST offering fortified its strategy of expanding its sports offering in the region. The FAST service already includes Real Madrid TV, DAZN’s women’s football channel and other dedicated sports services in its line-up of channels.

In Latin America as a whole, Pluto TV is available in 18 countries with an offering of over 45,000 hours of Spanish-language and 25,000 hours of Portuguese-language content. The platform offers over 170 channels in Spanish-speaking Latin America and 130 in Brazil.

Pluto TV is available on iOS and Android devices, Samsung and LG smart TVs and the web across the region.