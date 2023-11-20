NEC XON chooses Eutelsat Oneweb to bring LEO connectivity in Sub-Saharan Africa

African Information and Communications Technology (ICT) integrator, NEC XON, has chosen satellite company, Eutelsat Oneweb, to deliver LEO connectivity to Sub-Saharan Africa.

The agreement includes installation, and comprehensive training across Sub-Saharan Africa. Eutelsat OneWeb’s LEO satellite-based network will provide high throughput, low latency connectivity to support digital economy growth. It also delivers a bandwidth-and Service Level Agreement.

According to the satellite operator, the integration with NEC XON’s high quality ICT services will enable connectivity designed for the demands of the African continent.

NEC XON leveraging its global expertise in information and communications technology is developing innovative solutions across the continent. Eutlsat OneWeb said the partnership will support the various needs of enterprise customers and ensure one-stop delivery of device terminals and customer support while keeping costs and energy consumption minimal. In particularly for remote regions, where terrestrial and mobile networks, have posed natural and historical challenge and where traditional VSAT has its limitations.

“As a global leader in ICT we are embracing Eutelsat OneWeb’s satellite technology, where the collaboration signifies a pivotal leap towards a more connected Sub-Saharan Africa. This is in line with our commitment to equipping businesses across the continent with solutions that drive growth and innovation,” said Wally Beelders, executive communications Solutions at NEC XON.

Cyril Dujardin, co-general manager of Eutelsat OneWeb, said: “By teaming up with NEC XON, Eutelsat OneWeb is positioning its satellite prowess with regional expertise to reshape connectivity in Sub-Saharan Africa. This partnership demonstrates the LEO’s power to transcend geographical constraints and unlock new applications such as connected agriculture, connected mine sites, connected enterprise and local government e-services.