acTVe taps Amagi’s playout and distribution services for FAST offering

Channel provider acTVe has selected cloud-based SaaS technology company Amagi to develop and distribute five of acTVe’s FAST premium syndicated sports channels across various CTV platforms.

acTVe has deployed the Amagi Cloudport broadcast-grade channel playout platform, the Amagi Thunderstorm dynamic server-side ad insertion (SSAI) solution, and the Amagi Analytics comprehensive viewership and ad analytics platform.

The FAST channels go live this month, with each one tied to one of the media company’s sports brands including Powder Magazine, Surfer Magazine, Transworld Skateboarding, Bike Mag, and Snowboarder. The channels launch globally on free-to-watch streaming platforms such as SportsTribal, FreeMovies+, and Freecast, along with CTV apps on platforms such as Roku, Vizio and Samsung, with it slated to rollout on additional platforms throughout 2024.

“We’re proud to join forces with acTVe, a partner who not only values premium quality but also understands the intricacies of OTT distribution and monetization strategies,” said Srinivasan KA, co-founder and chief revenue officer at Amagi. “Their dedication to helping customers create and execute these strategies perfectly aligns with our mission to empower broadcasters and content owners with the tools they need to thrive in today’s dynamic media landscape. We look forward to helping them deliver exceptional content and expand the reach of iconic brands to captivate audiences worldwide.”

“These channels represent the pinnacle offerings in their genre, and we chose Amagi as our playout partner because they provide the superior technology required to deliver broadcast-level quality,” added Geoff Clark, CEO of acTVe. “Amagi’s solutions give us the flexibility to compete with major broadcasters with live sports capabilities on our channels, further enriching the viewer experience.”