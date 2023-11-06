EE and BT TV customers prevented from skipping ITV ads

From today, EE and BT TV customers in the UK can no longer skip ads on commercial broadcaster ITV’s channels, either via live streaming or recordings.

The change, announced in a community forum, affects BT customers using its Mini Box and TV Box Pro using the devices to stream channels from the internet.

It means consumers watching live and and recorded ITV shows in Internet mode you will no longer be able to fast forward through adverts, in line with the ITVX policy.

Viewers will still be able to pause, fast-forward and rewind ITV programming, but no the ads.

ITV offers a no-ads premium plan for ITVX, its streaming service, at £5.99 a month.