Kids streaming platform Sensical debuts on Prime Video Channels

Family-focused digital media brand Common Sense Networks has launched its kids streaming service Sensical on Prime Video Channels in the US.

The family friendly offering of age-appropriate videos and podcasts featuring popular children characters is available on Prime video Channels for $3.99 per month.

Inspired by the expertise of Common Sense Media, the service features content for three distinct age groups – ages 2-4 (Preschool), 5-7 (Little Kids), and 8-10 (Big Kids) . According to Common Sense Media, content has been screened by experts and filtered through a rigorous, proprietary rubric based on the most comprehensive child development research available.

The collection-based, programmed destination also features highly curated playlists for families, including Get Crafty, I “heart” Animals, Science Rocks, Power Gamers, Challenge Accepted and Get Moving. Along with popular titles such as Science Max and Operation Ouch based on a new alliance with Macademia’s Da Vinci, known for its inspiring storytelling.

Douglas Lloyd, CEO of Macademia, added: “Da Vinci’s mission has always been to inspire, educate and entertain. I am delighted that we are partnering with Common Sense Network on this initiative. Together, we offer an inspirational and educational experience that is unrivaled in the kids SVOD industry.”

“As the singular experts in age-appropriate content, we are very proud to be entering the subscription space with such a meaningful service for this all-important audience,” said Eric Berger, co-founder and CEO, Common Sense Networks. “Our acclaimed Sensical brand, touted for its topic based approach and deliberate focus on fueling discovery, curiosity and creativity, features exclusive content as well as our trusted, curated titles. We are thrilled to offer this ad-free option as part of our existing lineup of products and services available to kids, families, and caregivers.”

Sensical’s free flagship service also remains available after expanding from O&O apps into the FAST space this year.