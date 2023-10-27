British Basketball League secures US coverage in NBC Sports Regional Networks deal

The British Basketball League has secured US coverage of the 2023/24 season on NBC Sports Regional Networks (RSN).

Through the partnership, basketball viewers in the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, and Philadelphia can watch the league on NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Philadelphia, respectively.

The regional sports networks will showcase two weekly games, taking place every Thursday and Friday. Along with coverage of the Men’s and Women’s tentpole events, including the 2024 British Basketball League Trophy Finals in January, the 2024 British Basketball League All-Star Game in March, and the 2024 British Basketball League Playoff Finals in May. Audiences in the US will also have access to additional programming from the basketball body.

The UK-based basketball competition said the partnership underscores its commitment to reach a broader audience and to solidify its position as a globally competitive sports entertainment product.

British Basketball League, chief executive officer, Aaron Radin, said: “This deal between NBC Sports Regional Networks and the British Basketball League signifies a major step forward for our League. Bringing the excitement of British basketball to fans across these regions gives us an opportunity to welcome new fans into our League and showcase our world-class talent – a number of whom hail from American colleges – to new audiences.

“As the CEO of the League and a former NBC Universal employee, I am incredibly proud of this partnership because I know the opportunities this gives our organisation, and British basketball, to reach new fans.”