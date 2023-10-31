PSSI expands North America live sports content deal with Eutelsat Group

Media provider PSSI Global Services, has expanded its partnership with satellite operator Eutelsat Group to deliver live sports content across North America via EUTELSAT 113 West A satellite.

PSSI Global Services, along with the Pittsburg Teleport Gateway and over 30 C-band and Ku-band satellite uplink production trucks, provides an end-to-end service, specialising in the coordination, production and distribution of domestic and international events.

Under its renewed agreement with Eutelsat Group, PSSI will expand its remote production services, for high value sports content contribution to broadcast rights holders, with leading sport leagues such as MMA, UFC, NFL, NHL, NBC Sports, PGA, FOX Sports, and CBS Sports.

Rob Lamb, founder and chief operating officer of PSSI Global Services said: “The combination of the Eutelsat satellite transponder bandwidth along with the PSSI International Teleport (PIT) and Eutelsat Iztapalapa Teleport for satellite access control, reception and connectivity services has been a homerun for PSSI and our clientele.”

José Ignacio González-Núñez, Eutelsat Group senior regional VP, Media Sales Americas added: “Professional video is an important market for Eutelsat Group and we ensure that our clients have the best services and capacity for their long-term needs. This collaboration pinpoints once again the vital role of satellite in the media supply chain for professional video, specifically major Live sporting events where prime quality is an absolute must.”