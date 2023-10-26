Ligue 1 taps LiveU to power content delivery on app

French professional football league Ligue 1 has tapped LiveU’s IP-video solutions, LiveU EcoSystem, to power content delivery on its Free Ligue 1 app complementing coverage of the matches.

LiveU’s IP-video solutions, including its compact LU300S field units and 100% cloud production service, LiveU Studio, are being deployed as part of a cost-effective remote production workflow run by French production company 714 Production. The development provides football fans with a range of content via their app, including match highlights, pitch-side interviews and more.

Ligue 1 said that monetisation is increased with subscribers, looking for additional football content, signing up for Free Ligue 1’s premium account.

714 Production manages the production from its control room in Paris with its team streaming live video from different football stadiums across the country direct to them. Using LiveU Studio, the production team streams the feeds in real-time direct to the Ligue 1’s app, live editing the content and preparing the clips. Content is also uploaded to Free Ligue 1’s social media channels including YouTube, Facebook and TikTok. The Free Ligue 1 app already has over three million users nationwide.

Frédéric Goyon, TV content manager / Head of Free Ligue 1, said, “We needed to produce more adaptable and social media-focused content while mastering our allocation of resources. The LiveU solution offered by 714 Production fits our needs perfectly. We are thrilled with our first months of collaboration.”

French service provider Free launched the website in February 2022 dedicated to Ligue 1 top-tier football to complement its existing Free Ligue 1 app. The website offering includes access to its free-to-view content, goal highlights and match summaries. This season, they also extended the content to its social media channels.

Valérian Guestre, CEO, 714 Production, added, “LiveU’s efficient production set-up has opened up the door to a high-quality all-round football experience for Free Ligue 1 customers, something which wouldn’t be feasible cost-wise and resources-wise using traditional broadcast technologies.”