Poland’s Vectra implements wholesale deal with Plus

Polish cable and fibre network operator Vectra Group has begun implementing wholesale access to its network to Polsat Plus-owned Polkomtel, the operator of the Plus network.

The move follows starting a previously signed wholesale access agreement giving Polkomtel access to Vectra’s telecommunications network.

The partnership expands the coverage of the Plus network operator in fixed-line Internet access by approximately 1.5 million households in about 350 towns and cities. Vectra said that the cooperation between the pair, which follows other wholesale access agreements, is aimed at providing Plus customers with access to broadband Internet and high-quality telecommunications services throughout the country.

“We are very happy about this cooperation. This is another partnership with a large operator, which strengthens our company’s position among the leading suppliers of fixed telecommunications infrastructure in Poland and confirms its very high quality. We consistently continue to develop the network through its upgrade and expansion, as an important element of our company’s strategy,” said Tomasz Żurański, member of the supervisory board at the Vectra Group.

Vectra’s network in Poland passes about 6.7 million homes overall. Polkomtel’s Plus currently reaches 8.7 million homes with its fixed internet offering. That will increase as a result of the agreement with Vectra. New locations have include areas of Warsaw, Gdańsk, Olsztyn, Bydgoszcz, and Radom and Gorzów Wielkopolski.

The addition will enable Polsat Box, Polsat Plus Group’s pay TV service, to increase its reach via the combination of landline internet from Plus with its own services, along with Polsat’s All In Streaming offering providing access to Disney+, HBO Max and Polsat Box Go Plus.