DAZN picks up rights to Ironman triathlon races

Sport streaming heavyweight DAZN has landed the rights to triathlon tournament, Ironman Pro Series, in a two-year broadcasting partnership with sport franchise The Ironman Group.

The streamer will deliver free coverage of all the Ironman Pro Series races to global markets as part of its freemium tier, excluding the US, Canada and China.

Under the deal, DAZN will also show the women’s and men’s Ironman World Championship races and the two-day women’s and men’s Ironman 70.3 World Championship triathlons.

The Ironman Pro Series 2024 season kicked off in April, with DAZN to air 15 remaining Ironman games for this year.

DAZN’s programming will also include race analysis throughout the 2024 season, with live broadcasts to be hosted by a team of former Ironman athletes, as well as appearances from guest commentators.

Julia Polloreno, vice president, content production and fistribution for The Ironman Group, said: “DAZN is synonymous with showing world-class sports to audiences all over the world, and this matches our ambition to make Ironman triathlon as accessible and as seamless as possible to more fans of the sport.”

Warren Palk, managing director of DAZN Media Services, said “This global partnership with Ironman triathlon marks yet another exciting premium addition to our free content proposition. Ironman races are competitions rooted in scale and we are pleased to have a significant role in increasing its global reach. We are pleased that fans of these mammoth events will be able to access the best action at no cost on DAZN’s platform.”