Amazon MGM Studios appoints head of brand and content innovation

Amazon MGM Studios has named Lauren Anderson as head of brand and content innovation in a rejig of its management structure as part of a push into ad-supported streaming.

In this newly created role, LA-based Anderson will manage creative collaboration with brands. She will work closely with the Amazon ads, Prime Video ads and studios marketing teams to generate advertising sponsorships, integrations, custom content, and brand-supported originals for Amazon’s AVOD, FAST, and SVOD platforms.

Anderson, who previously held the title of head of AVOD originals unscripted and targeted programming at Amazon MGM Studios, will retain oversight of her AVOD teams.

The restructure was announced in a memo to staff on Wednesday by Vernon Sanders, Amazon MGM Studios’ head of television.

Changes to the teams reporting into Anderson will see Christel Miller leading the newly named ‘scripted hybrid’ team, whose remit will be “tailored to titles that reflect bespoke business models, hybrid formats, and custom-built opportunities.” The team will focus on “unique, financially efficient creative and production, including brand-funded scripted,” wrote Sanders.

Jenny Falkoff and Alysia Russo will continue in their roles as head of reality series and docuseries, respectively.

Meanwhile, Benoit Landry will lead the newly created ‘branded & talk group’ which Sanders said is “designed to be a one-stop studios destination for our development of brand-centered originals as well as a resource for creators seeking to meaningfully leverage brands within their series.”

Justin Holt will lead creative ad operations, which will “obsess over the bespoke ways in which ads are integrated into the creative.”

Claudine Atout will continue to lead business operations for the brand and content innovation team, while Traci Blackwell, who will continue as head of targeted content, will now report to Kara Smith, head of co-pro development for Amazon MGM Studios.