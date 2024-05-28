Backscreen integrates NPAW to develop data-driven solutions

Tech outfit Backscreen formerly known as Tet Media Solutions has integrated NPAW‘s solutions with its products to offer data-driven OTT solutions.

The partnership sees NPAW’s expertise in Quality of Service (QoS) and Business Solutions combined with the capabilities of Backscreen App and Webplay products. Backscreen said the strategic pre-integration is designed to reduce project expenses and fast-track the launch of client services to the market.

NPAW’s suite provides service providers with visibility into viewer behaviour. The company said with NPAW’s expertise in video analytics, content providers will benefit from enhanced user engagement, optimised ad performance, and a deep understanding of content consumption patterns.

Backscreen App delivers unique cross-gen user experience, catering to both live and on-demand content, according to the company. It enables monetisation through various models, including subscriptions, transactions, and advertising, serving a range of clients such as pay-TV providers, telcos, OTT services, and broadcasters.

Whilst, Backscreen Webplay offers a solution for web portals to manage video assets seamlessly from ingestion to the embedded player.

Backscreen and NPAW are set to host a one-hour session at the upcoming NEM conference in Dubrovnik taking place on June 10-13.