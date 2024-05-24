SquashTV launches on Amazon Freevee in US

The Professional Squash Association (PSA) has launched its dedicated FAST channel for its broadcast arm, SquashTV, on streaming platform Amazon Freevee in the US.

SquashTV developed and operated in partnership with C15 Studio, will deliver 24/7 coverage of professional squash in the US, including live broadcasts from major squash tournaments on the international professional circuit.

The sport channel will also feature full-match replays, highlights, interviews and behind-the-scenes programming.

SquashTV is now available for on Amazon Freevee for viewers in the US, with the Manchester Open currently taking place until the end of this week

“The launch of a dedicated FAST channel will help us take the next step as we look to expand our audience through new avenues,” said PSA chief commercial officer Tommy Berden. “One of our key goals is to make squash more accessible and attract new audiences to the sport. Given the massive scale of audience we can reach through FAST, it made perfect sense to partner with C15 Studio, FAST and sports industry leaders, to launch SquashTV. While our initial launch will be limited to the United States, we will expand the channel’s reach into other territories across the globe throughout 2024.

Amory Schwartz, president & co-founder at C15 Studio said: “ SquashTV will give viewers a mirror into the fastest and most thrilling of all racquet sports. With the world’s top players showcasing their talents in gorgeous glass courts in iconic locations throughout the world, SquashTV will invigorate huge interest in the sport.”