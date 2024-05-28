US non-fiction content provider Big Media has signed a new deal with The Roku Channel for more than 500 hours of content for viewers in the US, Latin America and the UK.

The deal is an addition to the existing 1500 hours of Big Media content on the free content platform.

The Roku Channel will gain the rights to series Hollywood Weapons, Most Haunted, and Wardens, as well as 33 others from Big Media’s portfolio of content.

The Roku Channel previously licensed Big Media originals for its service, including Fatal Forecast, Destruction Decoded, Desperate Hours, Animal Special Forces, and Race of Life.

“The Roku Channel has been a tremendous partner to Big Media and we’re thrilled the relationship continues to grow as their audience continues to expand,” said president of BIG Media, Danny Wilk. “The Roku Channel strives to offer a variety of programming to engage viewers and attract advertisers. BIG Media has been a consistent source of high-quality content that resonates with streamers across the platform.”