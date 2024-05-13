SPI’s FightBox launches in Switzerland in Quickline tie-up

Global channel operator SPI International has launched its FightBox channel in Switzerland in partnership with Swiss telecommunication and service provider Quickline.

Under the deal, Quickline customers will have access to the Canal+ company’s sport offering which is home to a compilation of combat sports from around the globe. The operator has been providing Internet, TV, landline and mobile services in Switzerland for 30 years.

The FightBox channel features exclusive content, live events, and weekly programming in some 30 combat disciplines, including MMA, boxing, wrestling, karate, kickboxing, taekwondo, capoeira, judo and jiu-jitsu, among other sports.

SPI operates TV channels, multiple digital products across six continents. The company runs multiple free-to-air and pay-TV channels in CEE, Western Europe, Asia, and Adria regions. Along with FightBox, it also behind the brands such as FilmBox,Kino Polska, Dizi and FilmBox+.

“We are delighted to partner with Quickline to bring FightBox to their audience. Combat sports have a dedicated and passionate fan base, and we are excited to provide Quickline subscribers with access to thrilling events and exclusive content through the FightBox channel,” commented Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International.

Roland Kopf, Product Manager TV Quickline said, “We are very pleased about this collaboration with SPI International. The FightBox channel is the ideal addition to our sports package. It offers a very large selection for TV viewers interested in martial arts.”