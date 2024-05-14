Tata Play partners with Amazon Prime Video on content bundle

Indian pay TV provider, Tata Play, has collaborated with streaming giant, Amazon Prime Video, to offer a range of packages with access to Prime Video’s content to Tata Play DTH and Tata Play Binge customers.

DTH subscribers will have access to a selection of offerings, that include a variety of TV channels along with the Prime Lite with Tata Play offering, according to the provider.

While, Binge subscribers can gain access to Prime Lite with Tata Play and subscribe to 6 OTT apps for INR 199 per month. Or Binge users can subscribe to a list of 33 apps, including Prime Video at INR 349 per month.

Tata Play launched Tata Play Binge as a standalone OTT offering available without a DTH contract at the end of 2022. The service launched with a range of streaming apps including Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Voot Select, MX Player, hoichoi, Chaupal, Namma Flix, Planet Marathi, Sun NXT, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Kids, Curiosity Stream, EPIC ON and DocuBay, alongside gaming apps.

“While on the one hand, Tata Play’s robust content distribution network will help in expanding Amazon Prime’s outreach to newer audience segments, on the other, addition of Prime Lite Membership with Tata Play will make Binge a more compelling proposition,” said Harit Nagpal, managing director and CEO, Tata Play, on this first-of-its-kind partnership.

“At Prime Video, our mission is to super-serve our customers with the best of entertainment, and we are constantly looking at ways to strengthen our distribution to ensure wider availability of our much-loved movies and series,” said Gaurav Gandhi, vice president, APAC & MENA, Prime Video. “The collaboration with Tata Play provides its DTH and digital customers seamless access to Prime Video’s full selection of content, as well as Prime Lite benefits like unlimited free shopping & shipping of ‘Same-day/Next-Day’ delivery, Prime exclusive deals and much more. We look forward to working with Tata Play to make premium entertainment even more accessible to customers in India.”