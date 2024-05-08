QVC extends SES partnerships

Home shopping channels QVC Germany and QVC UK have extended their partnerships with satellite operator SES in multi-year agreements, ensuring continuity of services across Germany, Austria and Switzerland as well as the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

For QVC Germany, the extension secures capacity on SES’s prime neighbourhood at the 19.2° East for QVC HD, QVC2 HD and QVC Style HD channels.

For QVC UK, the extension secures capacity over SES’s 28.2/28.5° East satellites for QVC HD, QVC Style HD, QVC Beauty and QVC Extra as well as ground services, including uplinking, encoding and monitoring.

QVC specializes in video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. Since the 1990s, QVC has been using SES’s satellites to broadcast its channels around the world.

“The long-standing partnership with SES gives us the opportunity to continue to inspire ourviewers with interactive live programming and attractive products. Thanks to our extended agreements,

we are able to address our audience’s viewing habits and demand for in-home shopping experiences by ensuring our HD and SD channels remain available on all platforms across key European markets in the long term,” said Judith Haker, Director

platform development and distribution at QVC International.

“QVC pioneered in-home shopping and continues to enhance the vCommerce experience as an integral and convenient part of viewers busy lives. These extensions also underscore the critical role satellite distribution plays for direct-to- home TV service in terms of its quality, reliability and reaching the widest audience possible,” said Norbert Hölzle, Global Head of Media at SES.

Between its prime video neighbourhoods at 19.2° East and 28.2/28.5° East, SES reaches 177 million TV households, or 65% of all European TV households.

Later this year, SES will launch its Astra 1P Ku-band, wide-beam satellite to reinforce the 19.2° East video neighbourhood.