Vodafone Deutschland unveils new GigaTV Home Sound box

Vodafone Deutschland is to launch a new hybrid cable and streaming GigaTV set-top with integrated speakers and sound optimised by Bang & Olufsen with Dolby Atmos technology on May 28.

The new box brings together TV channels, streaming services, on-demand services and media libraries.

According to Vodafone, the launch marks the first time that German users can watch TV via cable and the internet via one and the same box.

The box, the GigaTV Home Sound, comes with three speakers and a sub-woofer, Bluetooth technology and Chromecast support.

The device also incorporates integrated microphones for voice control, and Google Assistant.

The Android-based box comes with access to apps from Netflix, DAZN, Disney+, RTL+ Prime Video and others, accessible via the Google Play store.

Goga TV Home Sound supports up to 200 hours of recording in th cl oud. Using a separate GigaTV app, recordings can be programmed on the go via a smartphone or tablet, and recorded content can also be accessed via the cloud.

The device also includes a recommendation engine, support for replay and time-shift TV and multiroom support.

The box will be available in two versions. Depending on available infrastructure, both can be used for TV via cable or the internet.

The standard model, Giga TV Home, is available for €9/99 for the first six months of a 24-month contract, and €14.99 thereafter.

The Bang & OIufsen Home Sound version costs an additional €5 per month.

Vodafone is emphasising the environmental credentials of the box, which has been approved by TÜV Rheinland for environmental friendliness and energy efficiency, and comes with housing made from 99% recycled plastic.

Marc Albers, acting head of residential customers at Vodafone Deutschland, said: “The new GigaTV will impress our customers. The TV box is more modern, clearer, more stylish and unique in this form on the German TV market. We have also optimized a lot in the ‘engine room’ and thus significantly increased stability. Using search, content can be found across channels and providers much more quickly than before. And with access to the Google Play Store, all popular streaming platforms are now available on GigaTV via app. With just one TV box for cable and internet television, we offer our customers the best television and streaming experience on the market.”

Vodafone Deutschland CEO Marcel de Groot said: “With this TV innovation, we are now taking the offensive in television. We bring TV of the highest quality and much more easily to our customers – regardless of whether they rely on cable or internet for their television.”