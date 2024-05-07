M-net names new technology chief

German fibre-based service provider M-net has named Maximilian Oertle as technical managing director, effective from August 1.

In this role, he will be responsible for the entire technology department, including network planning and expansion, technical service and network operations as well as IT.

Oertle succeeds succeed Dr. Hermann Rodler, who died unexpectedly in November 2023.

Oertle comes from the fibre network provider Infrafibre Germany, where he is currently CEO of Infrafibre Networks GmbH and CTO of the Infrafibre Germany Group. He was previously responsible for the entire technology department at the telecommunications provider EWE TEL as CTO for around five years.

Markus Niedermeier, who is currently filling the role of technical managing director at M-net on an interim basis, will concentrate fully on his work as division manager for business customers from August onwards.

Oertle has more than 30 years of management and consulting experience in both the mobile and fixed-line markets. His positions before the Infrafibre Germany Group include roles at Siemens AG, Arcor and Telefónica Deutschland, where he most recently worked as director of technology delivery and member of the extended management until 2009.

He has subsequently been responsible for various technical areas at telecommunications companies such as Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson and 1&1 Versatel, before leading the entire technology department at the regional telecommunications provider EWE TEL for around five years as CTO.

“With his extensive technical experience in the telecommunications market, his in-depth know-how in fibre optic network expansion and his background in infrastructure cooperation, Maximilian Oertle is the ideal successor to continue to successfully lead the technology department at M-net into the future. At the same time, we would like to thank Markus Niedermeier very much for his willingness to continue to serve as interim managing director for M‑net with his accumulated experience and expertise until the end of July. With this commitment, in addition to his important role as division manager for business customers, he is making an invaluable contribution to the stable development of the company,” said Dr. Florian Bieberbach, chairman of the management board of Stadtwerke München and chairman of the supervisory board of M-net.

“M-net is one of the pioneers in the field of fibre optic technology and, both as a provider and an employer, is a regional pearl in the German telecommunications. I am looking forward to the opportunity to pursue my passion for building and developing fiber optic networks here in this professional environment in my Bavarian homeland from August onwards. Until then, I will continue to devote my full energy and commitment to my existing role within the Infrafibre Group.”

“M-net is now technically and economically excellently positioned to master the challenges in the telecommunications market and the increased demands on the digital infrastructure from business customers, private customers and the housing industry as well as from carriers and wholesale partners. I look forward to working with Maximilian to continue to focus the company on innovation and technical excellence in the future and to further expand our position as Bavaria’s leading fibre optic provider,” said Nelson Killius, spokesman for the management of M-net.