ProSiebenSat.1’s Joyn to launch in Switzerland

ProSiebenSat.1’s streaming offering Joyn is to launch in Switzerland in June.

The Swiss version of the free streaming platform will feature moves, series and entertainment shows alongside live TV programmes. The Swiss launch completes the German-language area rollout for the platform which is already available in Germany and Austria.

The Swiss launch of the service follows ProSiebenSat.1 reporting a strong start to the year after a challenging 2023.

ProSiebenSat.1 reported “a very good start” to the year, with Q1preliminary revenues up 6% to €867 million and adjusted EBITDA up 35% to €72 million.

According to the broadcaster, revenues were boosted by a stronger ad market, along with ongoing growth in digital and ‘smart’ advertising revenues, driven by progress from streaming platform Joyn.

The streamer recorded an increase of 36% in monthly video users and a rise in AVoD revenues of 50% in the first quarter compared to the previous year quarter.

The broadcaster is currently engaged in a battle over future strategy with MediaForEurope (MFE), its biggest shareholder, with the latter calling for a split-up of the core media activity from digital and ecommerce activities.

With the company’s annual shareholders meeting looming, ProSiebenSat.1 has secured the support of two proxy adviser groups. However MFE was this week reported to have secured the support of banks for a potential bid for the German company, should it choose to mount such a bid.