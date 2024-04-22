Impresa taps OKAST for FAST launch

Portuguese media group Impresa has chosen OKAST Channels to launch FAST channels on its OTT platform Opto SIC.

The group has launched SIC Alta Definição, which offers episodes of one of SIC’s most well-known programmes, freely available, bringing together several generations of guests and conversations in a format that the public knows and loves,

SIC Replay offers a range of programmes from the SIC universe spanning entertainment, humour, magazine programmes and fiction.

Impresa has chosen the OKAST Channels solution offered by OKAST, providing a modular cloud-based system for managing content playback, converting files into different formats, and inserting advertisements.

This new collaboration represents a move forwards for FAST4EU, established by OKAST, to build a European network aimed at the FAST market. OKAST intends to expand its range of channels to provide tailored content to local viewers in each region.

“The launch of these channels is not an isolated step, but rather a continuous commitment by Impresa to lead the way in offering differentiated content, optimizing the monetization of this content, and providing a unique experience for our consumers, combining the best of linear television with the best of digital video,” said Bruno Padinha, chief digital officer at Grupo Impresa

“The introduction of these new channels in Portugal shows how diverse and high-quality European shows and movies are suitable for this new FAST distribution method. We’re proud that SIC chose our OKAST Channels solution and that our expertise helped them quickly set up and launch these channels on their OTT platform,” said Cédric Monnier, CEO, co-founder OKAST.