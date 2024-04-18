Donald Trump’s Truth Social to launch live TV streamer

Ex-US president Donald Trump’s Truth Social social media platform is to launch a live TV streaming service.

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the company behind Truth Social, says it has completed research and development of its own CDN, following six months of testing the service on its Web and iOS platforms.

The company says it will scale up the CDN and launch its planned live TV streaming platform, with streaming content rolled out in three phases:

The first phase will Introduce Truth Social’s CDN for streaming live TV to the Truth Social app for Android, iOS, and Web.

Following that TMTG will release stand-alone Truth Social over-the-top streaming apps for phones, tablets, and other devices.

Finally, the company says, it will release Truth Social streaming apps for connected TV.

According to TMTG, its streaming content is expected to focus on live TV including news networks, religious channels, family-friendly content including films and documentaries “and other content that has been cancelled, is at risk of cancellation, or is being suppressed on other platforms and services” in the words of the TMTG press release.

“We’re excited to move forward with the next big phase for Truth Social. With our streaming content, we aim to provide a permanent home for high-quality news and entertainment that face discrimination by other channels and content delivery services. There is a lot of great content that simply can’t find an audience for unjust reasons, and we want to let these creators know they’ll soon have a guaranteed platform where they won’t be cancelled,” said TMTG CEO Devin Nunes.

TMTG began trading as a public listed company on March 26 following a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, Digital World Acquisition Corp.

Trump himself holds a majority stake in the loss-making outfit, which has seen its share price and valuation fluctuate wildly since it launched.