Telestream teams with Nvidia for cloud-native monitoring

Workflow automation and distribution tech specialist Telestream is working with Nvidia to bring cloud-native professional video monitoring of content to media enterprises and professionals.

Telestream is integrating Nvidia Holoscan for Media with its Inspect monitoring platform.

The company says that harnessing Nvidia’s GPU acceleration and AI technologies simplifies and accelerates the process of identifying and resolving quality issues in real time.

Telestream says that by leveraging the power of Holoscan for Media, it offers broadcasters a solution to ensure their content consistently meets high standards of quality and compliance.

According to Telestream, benefits include using Nvidia GPUs for faster, real-time processing of high-resolution streams, essential for live production, using AI to automatically identify anomalies and compliance issues, significantly improving efficiency and accuracy, and tapping cloud-native architecture and IP workflow integration to enable Inspect’s integration into broadcast infrastructures, offering scalability and supporting standards like ST 2110 for IP workflow transition.

“Telestream has a vision of helping drive a revolution in the media industry to dramatically increase the efficiency of processing high-quality content as the expectations of viewers for more, and better, experiences rise. The ability to provide optimized media processes without compromising quality or ease of use has been the hallmark of Telestream’s test and measurement solutions, so we are thrilled to include INSPECT as an integrated solution for ST 2110 on NVIDIA Holoscan for Media,” said Charlie Dunn, SVP & GM, test and measurement, Telestream.

“Precise and proven technology is needed for robust monitoring of video content and standards requirements. Telestream’s integration of its INSPECT application with NVIDIA Holoscan for Media is poised to empower media enterprises to deliver enhanced video content monitoring and output for broadcasters worldwide,” said Bob Pette, VP, Enterprise Platforms, Nvidia.