LiveU Cloud Channels launches on AWS Marketplace

Remote productions solutions provider LiveU has launched its collection of LiveU Cloud Channels on AWS Marketplace.

The launch enables ground-to-cloud productions and rapid deployment of LiveU’s EcoSystem from the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud, says the tech outfit.

LiveU said customers can easily add Cloud Channels to their cloud workflows utilising their existing AWS commitment spend, providing them with seamless access to the company’s bonded IP-video contribution solutions.

LiveU’s Cloud Channels bring LiveU’s video contribution solutions to the cloud that allow users to seamlessly interconnect high-quality, low latency live video feeds from the field with their chosen cloud-based production platforms, it claims.

The company explained by integrating LiveU’s Cloud Channel into the AWS Marketplace, users can combine LRT (LiveU Reliable Transport), underpinning all LiveU solutions, with the security of the AWS infrastructure.

LiveU solutions are managed via the unified control tool LiveU Central accessible anywhere and listed in the AWS solutions library. The company’s ground-to-cloud solution will be demonstrated on the AWS booth at NAB Show in Las Vegas taking place April 13-17.

Gideon Gilboa, chief product officer, LiveU, said, “Our Cloud Channel technology represents the industry-standard, professional way of moving video into a cloud environment, from where live content can be output over a range of protocols. As our customers increase their cloud production volume, they need a simple way to bring live content from the ground directly to their own cloud production environments. By launching cloud channels on AWS Marketplace, we not only let them do that but make the scale up of any cloud production very simple. Customers can leverage their AWS agreement, enjoying any framework discounts, while combining the best video bonding option with their existing workflows. Their live streaming operations can also be scaled elastically based on demand.”

Gilboa added, “With our Cloud Channels in AWS Marketplace, the preferred solution for those seeking creative and operational freedom is even more accessible. Our ‘ground-to-cloud‘ solution makes cloud live production straight forward and optimizes existing cloud workflows, which benefits all types of organizations, from Tier 1/AAA productions to nimble, lightweight content creation. The ease and speed of deployment, coupled with the commercial simplicity that comes from being accessible via AWS Marketplace will help our customers produce more great content, for less.”