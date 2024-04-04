MBC names new head of MBC Studios

Middle East broadcaster MBC Group has named Samar Akrouk as managing director of MBC Studios.

Akrouk, who has worked for MBC for close to three decades, will retain her position as group director of production. In her new role, she will lead MBC Studios’ drive to expand the reach of its content internationally.

Akrouk currently oversees all of MBC’s non-scripted productions for MBC TV channels, streaming service Shahid, and social media, comprising over 1,500 hours of original content production annually. This includes chat shows, social programming, game shows and competitions, comedy and local adaptations of international franchises such as Arab Idol, Arab’s Got Talent and The Voice: Arabia.

Beginning her career with ARA Group International, MBC Group’s holding company, in its Washington DC office, Akrouk later moved to join the group’s US branch of ANA Radio and Television as assistant director in 1996.

In 2001, she relocated to Beirut, where she was tasked with establishing the first main office for the Group in the Middle East, prior to MBC’s relocation from London to Dubai.

“I am absolutely delighted and thrilled to take on the responsibilities of my new role as managing director of MBC Studios, building upon the exceptional achievements of the team so far. This role marks a significant milestone in my career, one which I have devoted to the MBC Group family since 1995,” said Akrouk.

“Our forthcoming endeavours in drama and film production arrive at an opportune moment. There’s no doubt that our region, especially the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is in the spotlight, drawing considerable interest from leading international production studios focused on creating world-class content. I cannot wait to delve deeper, roll up my sleeves, and further contribute to this incredible organisation that I have called home for past 27 years.”