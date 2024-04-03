Relo Metrics partners with British Basketball League

AI-powered sponsorship analytics platform, Relo Metrics, is collaborating with the British Basketball League to drive commercial growth and optimise growth opportunities.

The partnership will make Relo Metrics the League’s official brand valuation partner. The company is providing the League with comprehensive, real-time social media and broadcast sponsorship analytics until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Relo Metrics tracks sponsor exposure across live broadcasts, social media, and streaming platforms and delivers actionable insights via a fast, single-solution platform.

The tech outfit said its insights will deliver a range of important innovations in how sports analytics can influence the effectiveness of sponsorship revenue across the League and enable the organisation to scale to a global audience.

“The League is a highly innovative sports organisation, demonstrated by its progressive global broadcast strategy, in addition to the adoption of the Relo Metrics platform,” said Rory Rigney, commercial director, EMEA. “We look forward to working with them this season to drive the levels of performance insight which will enable them and their brand partners to secure maximum value from their sponsorship spend.”

On the partnership, British Basketball League chief executive officer, Aaron Radin, said: “We’re excited to partner with Relo Metrics because it will allow us to understand the value we are offering our partners across our linear and digital broadcasts, as well as our social media platforms. This information will allow us to further optimise our content output and provide additional benefits for our current and future partners.”