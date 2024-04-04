Allente and NonStop Entertainment launch joint film streamer

Nordic pay TV and streaming provider, Allente, has tied with local film distributor, NonStop Entertainment, to launch a new film-dedicated streaming service.

The joint-venture byNonStop will will be available from Allente in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. It will provide a selection of “high-quality” films such as award-winning dramas, horror titles, documentaries, and classics, distributed by NonStop Entertainment.

The Nordic outfit said the streamer’s film catalogue will be updated every week, which includes titles such as Oscar-nominated Teacher’s Room, A Different Man and Mother, Couch, Lost Highway, The Capote Tapes’ and The Day After.

The content from byNonStop is included in all satellite and fiber TV packages from Allente, according to the company. byNonStop is also included in an optional streaming package along with Moonbug, Mezzo, Love Nature, Nordisk Film+ and BBC Nordic+ for Allente Stream customers with Flex packaging.

“We at Allente, and I personally, have long been looking forward to a collaboration with NonStop Entertainment, and finally the timing was right. With the new product byNonStop, we step into the world of immortal film classics and modern masterpieces, with a range tailored for the discerning cineaste. This exclusive service offers a specific selection of films of the highest quality in three different niches: independent film, documentary and genre film. We are more than proud to offer, together with Nonstop Entertainment, Allente’s customers access to this curated and jaw-droppingly good library of award-winning films, and looks forward to taking anyone who wants to on a journey through the wonderful world of film,” says Michael Bärlin , chief content officer at Allente.

“We are incredibly excited to finally launch our own streaming service, which draws from our broad and deep catalog of festival winners, Oscar gems, classics, world-class documentaries and carefully selected genre films, and to do so together with a professional and innovative world-class players like Allente”, says Jakob Abrahamsson , CEO of NonStop Entertainment AB.