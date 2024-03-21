NBCUniversal Media Group has promoted David Pietrycha to the newly created role of chief business officer.

In his elevated position, Pietrycha will be responsible for driving the evolution and growth of the business. He will work closely with division leadership on major resource allocation and investment decisions, including content rights, strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and new business development.

The portfolio encompasses NBCU’s broadcast and entertainment cable networks, direct-to-consumer businesses, including streamer Peacock, NBC Sports properties, international networks, affiliate relations, content distribution and advertising sales.

Pietrycha, who previously served as EVP of strategy & business development will report to group chairman Mark Lazarus. In his previous role, he led strategy for major sports rights negotiations, including NFL, NASCAR and WWE.

Previously, Pietrycha was chief financial officer for NBC Sports Group with financial and strategic oversight of NBC Sports Group properties that included NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, NBCSN, Golf Channel, 11 NBC Sports Regional networks, NBC Sports Radio and NBC Sports Group Digital.

Prior to his role in Sports, Pietrycha held financial leadership roles in the NBC News Group and the NBC Owned Television stations division.

“Dave has been an invaluable partner to me over the past few years as we have quickly grown and evolved our television and streaming business model,” said Lazarus. “In his new post, Dave’s insight, relationships and creative thinking will be instrumental as we continue to play a leading role in shaping the future of our industry.”