Swedish channel Staccs TV debuts on Samsung TV Plus in UK

Swedish tech startup and channel provider Staccs is launching its FAST channel Staccs TV in the UK, exclusively on Samsung TV Plus.

Staccs TV, which was available only in the Nordics, debuts in the UK on April 24, with launches in Spain and Italy in June.

The channel will showcase music videos, concert clips and exclusive recordings. It will provide curated programming of famous live performances, modern country, the ‘best of 2023’, iconic music videos, classic love songs, and more, said the company.

Staccs TV will also deliver original content such as its Thursday evening rock show – Heavy Metal HeyDaze, hosted by the former MTV presenter Vanessa Warwick.

According to the FAST company, Staccs TV will be Staccs’ flagship TV channel on Samsung TV Plus, with plans to add a further three more channels to the platform later this year.

Robert Kviby, CEO of Staccs, said: “We always wanted to bring our unique video services to the UK audience, who live and breathe music like nowhere else. We’ve been building the best technical innovations not available on any FAST channel to date, such as enabling viewer and advertiser engagement. From my 25+ years in television, FAST channels are changing the way we enjoy TV and with the programming on Staccs TV we’re meeting the growing demand with the very best in music entertainment that will see us become the go-to music television channel.”

Stuart Pearson, UK lead, content acquisition at Samsung TV Plus, said: “We are pleased to welcome Staccs TV to our Samsung TV Plus FAST platform, and bring their exciting catalogue of music videos and original content to our viewers. Audiences are responding to FAST because of its unique value proposition, offering a broad range of free streaming content including music, right alongside live sports, entertainment, news and more”.

Jonas Thulin, COO of Staccs added: “FAST channels are adding another dimension and possible revenue stream to the music industry. After working over three decades in the music industry, I have been approached countless times by both artists and managers who have expressed a high demand for an outlet that promotes their visual work to the biggest possible audience, with fair compensation. Viewers can have Staccs TV on and enjoy their favourite music video or watch original programming such as Heavy Metal HeyDaze. We’re aiming to bring people closer to the music in the easiest way possible.”