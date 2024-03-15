White label cloud gaming outfit Gamestream raises €4.5m

White label cloud gaming services provider Gamestream says it has raised €4.5 million with Audacia and Bpifrance, via its Tech and Touch fund, to join investors to participate in a second fundraising.

Gamestream had previously raised €5 million between late 2019 and May 2020.

The French start-up currently has close to 500,000 subscribers, and recently launched a service on PC, TV and mobile with JioGames, a video game leader in India, adding a potential of 1.4 billion additional players on the platform.

Launched in 2019, Gamestream was created by co-founders Ivan Lebeau and Xavier Cavin. its cloud gaming platform offers streaming games over a 3Mbps connection, which it says makes the gaming experience fluid on all devices and operating systems, from tablets to smartphones and TVs, with simple broadband access.

Gamestream has partnered with publishers including Disney Interactive, Outright Games, and Microids and Gamestream. Its B2B2C solution, mainly offered via telecom operators as a white label service, but also under its own Pleio brand, is available in France via Bouygues Telecom.

The solution is also offered by Reunion operator Zeop (via Netgem), Telekom Slovenije, e&, Telkom Indonesia, and Reliance Jio in India through its subsidiary JioGames.

Gamestream also says it is the only games platform to have concluded a framework agreement with the Accor group to distribute its solution in its hotels around the world.

Following India, it is now looking towards West Africa.

“There is less competition from American giants in these countries, even though the need is great.” said Ivan Lebeau, Co-founder and President of Gamestream.

“Few people can afford to buy a console, and even fewer can afford games for €70 each. Therefore, the demand for cloud gaming is high, and for just a few euros a month, players can access unlimited console quality licenses from their computer, tablet or smartphone. This new fundraising will allow us to further impose this model on the international scene.”