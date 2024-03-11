Telus taps Velocix CDN for streamer

Canadian service provider Telus has tapped cloud TV software specialist Velocix to launch the first phase of a hybrid-cloud video streaming project based on Velocix’s Hybrid-cloud Origin and Hybrid-cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) software.

This hybrid-cloud architecture runs on both Google Cloud Platform and on-premises caching and streaming technology.

In the initial deployment, Telus will use Velocix’s Hybrid-cloud Origin to improve the efficiency of live recording services like nPVR.

A Velocix Hybrid-cloud CDN will operate in concert with the Hybrid-cloud Origin to facilitate streaming, enabling Telus to deploy caches that span private, public and edge-cloud frameworks.

According to Velocix, the move means that on-premises caching tiers can be augmented with cloud-based CDN capacity that can be spun up instantly to meet peak demands, helping to further optimise the overall efficiency of the streaming platform.

Jim Brickmeier, CEO at Velocix, said: “We are proud to be working with TELUS on such a strategic project and breaking new ground with our hybrid-cloud video solutions. With our new architecture, we can harness the strengths of multiple deployment environments and enable customers around the globe to build better and more profitable video businesses.”

Telus’s Stream+

Telus announced the launch of its Stream+ offering in January, combining Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video, in one package.

Stream+ is available to Telus’s customers across the country, with plans starting at C$20 per month for the versions of Netflix and Disney+ with ads, which the company said represented a saving of 17%.

The operator is also offering Stream+ Premium, which includes the premium versions of Netflix and Disney+, for C$38.