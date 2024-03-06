Titan OS launches Mediaset’s mitele on smart TVs in Spain

Mitele, Mediaset España’s live and on-demand digital TV platform, is now available on smart TVs powered by the platform developed by local technology outfit Titan OS in Spain.

Titan OS is already installed on 2024 Philips smart TV devices and will soon extend its reach to earlier models through an automatic software update, granting access to the mitele app.

Titan OS said the launch of the mitele app reinforced its content offering by providing free access to an extensive catalogue of live and on-demand entertainment, fiction and news content from Mediaset Spain’s seven channels: Telecinco, Cuatro, FDF, Boing, Divinity, Energy and BeMad.

The app also enables access to the subscription version, mitele Plus, which offers content without ad breaks, previews of large-format films, exclusive content and a complementary catalogue of film, series, sports, documentaries, TV movies and miniseries.

The mitele app will be featured on the homepage of Smart TV devices powered by Titan OS.

Jacinto Roca, CEO at Titan OS, said “We are excited to collaborate with Mediaset Spain to bring mitele’s content to new audiences in Spain. Our goal is that, through our operating system, users can easily discover quality content that resonates with them. This launch is a step forward in strengthening our local content proposition.”

Independent platform

Titan OS debuted its smart TV operating system as an independent platform for the European market in January, also launching its Titan advertising division to help advertisers reach more relevant audiences.

Barcelona-based Titan OS said it was initially targeting the European and Latin American markets, with a contract to supply Philips and AOC TVs in both markets, along with JVC-branded TVs from retailer Currys in the UK.

The company was founded by a team of industry executives from the European and American entertainment, media, and investment sectors, including Disney, Roku, Rakuten TV, and KKR.

Speaking to DTVE at the time of the launch, Roca said that Titan would focus on the European and Latin American markets this year before rolling out more widely in 2025.