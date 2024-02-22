Titan OS chooses OneTrust as data privacy partner

Spain-based smart TV OS provider Titan OS, which recently introduced its independent operating system, has selected trust intelligence provider OneTrust as its data privacy partner.

According to Titan OS, the partnership will offer consumers more control over how their data is used and provide advertisers the confidence that consumers’ rights are being protected.

Titan OS is rolling out OneTrust’s consent management platform (CMP) across its operating system to reinforce its commitment to user privacy and safety.

The company said that with user privacy at the core of both personalised content recommendations and targeted advertising, OneTrust’s CMP helps Titan OS safeguard user privacy and enable compliance with privacy regulations and industry frameworks.

OneTrust’s CMP collects, tracks, and signals user consent preferences. By providing the tooling to exercise data privacy rights and signal purpose-based data to verified ad-tech vendors, OneTrust enables Titan OS to adhere to data privacy regulations such as the GDPR and IAB Transparency and Consent Framework (TCF 2.2), the latest version of the ad industry’s compliance standard

“Our partnership with OneTrust underscores our unwavering commitment to transparency and user privacy at the core of our product. OneTrust allows us to ensure we honour viewer’s rights, respect their choices and make sure we are transparent in the use of personal information when offering tailored TV experiences,” said Tim Edwards, COO at Titan OS S.L.

“The rapid rise of connected TV signals a demand for personalized TV experiences tailored to individual preferences. Honouring users’ preferences and protecting their privacy doesn’t just help brands stay compliant, it also allows them to enhance customer experiences and build trust with their audiences. We are proud Titan OS chose OneTrust to reinforce their commitment to data privacy and customer experience, while supporting advertising partners in promoting trust, transparency, and choice,” said Blake Brannon, chief strategy officer at OneTrust.