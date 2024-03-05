CEE streamer Megogo launches in Romania

Ukraine-founded streaming service Megogo has launched in Romania.

Megogo, which has been operating since 2011 in 15 countries in eastern Europe, Central Asia, and the South Caucasus, will offer free TV, as well as a fee based Optim TV subscription package for 14.99 lei with an extended list of more than 100 channels in the Romanian market.

Among channels on the platform are popular national Romanian services, such as Kanal D, Romania TV, TraLaLa TV, TVR 1, National TV, TV1000, Viasat History, Epic Drama, Bollywood TV, and others. Megogo will also offer interactive features, such as the ability to record shows.

“For several months, we have been working on developing our programme grid: the local, regional, national, and international ones for the official launch of the product. From a technical point of view, we have managed to put in place all the details of the platform to become functional in the Romanian streaming market. We are in the negotiation phase and have several partnerships in progress that will support the expansion of the service shortly,” said Constantin Pandele, responsible for the development of the service in Romania, who has formerly worked at Romtelecom, Telekom and Orange in Romania.

In addition to TV services, Megogo has over 1,000 movies and cartoons from leading studios in its VOD catalogue, including fare from Warner Bros., Disney, Pixar, DC, Marvel, 20th Century Fox, Paramount, and others.

Movies available include new releases such as Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Marvels, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Elemental, Wonka, Killers of the Flower Moon, and others.

The Megogo app is available for download on Google Play, App Store, Smart TV, and soon, game consoles.