beIN Sport scores 10-year F1 deal in MENA and Turkey

Qatar-based sport broadcaster, beIN group, has secured the broadcasting rights to Formula 1 in 25 territories across MENA and Turkey, as part of a new 10-year deal.

Practice, Qualifying, F1 Sprint and Grand Prix races will feature across beIN Sports channels and its live-streaming app TOD.

The motorsport tournament will be available with Arabic, Turkish and English commentary. The partnership also includes coverage of F2 and F3 races.

beIN Sports will also deliver exclusive in-depth analysis from presenters and pundits on the racing competition.

F1 kicks off again on the weekend (March 2-3); each race will also be available to viewers in 4K/UHD on beIN Sports and TOD.

In addition, the partnership will see Doha become a dedicated regional content production hub which will harness beIN’s production capabilities.

Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1, said: “Since Formula 1 first raced in Bahrain in 2004, we have seen the growth of a passionate fanbase in the Middle East who love to go racing. With beIN, we have found a partner who elevate the broadcast experience and create best-in-class programming that delivers against our mission to showcase the drama and spectacle of Formula 1 for our fans at home.”

Ian Holmes, Director of Media Rights and Content Creation at Formula 1, said: “With four races and a rapidly growing fanbase, demand for Formula 1 in the Middle East and Turkey is at an all time high. In recent years, beIN has established itself as one of the leading sports broadcasters in the world, offering fans unparalleled coverage across its sports portfolio. We look forward to working with them, utilising their extensive production capabilities in Doha, to continue to elevate F1’s broadcast programming and create tailor-made content that engages fans in the region and encapsulates the drama and excitement of Formula 1.”

Yousef Al-Obaidly, CEO of beIN Media Group said: “This deal is also testament to the fantastic long-term success and continued ambitions of beIN Media Group as one of the leading sports, entertainment, and media groups in the world.”