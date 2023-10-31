StarHub boosts sports offering with Mola Sport and Mola Golf

Singapore service provider StarHub has announced the launch of two Mola-branded sports channels, Mola Sport and Mola Golf, which will be included in the StarHub TV Sports+ bundles.

StarHub said that the addition of both channels brings key sports content including the Carabao Cup, the English Football League Championship (EFL), the PGA Tour, and the National Football League (NFL) to its customers.

The Sports+ pass now brings NFL American football action to fans of the sport and coverage of the PGA Tour fodr golf fans.

Football fans can also now enjoy the EFL, Carabao Cup and CONMEBOL competitions, which join existing top-flight football content the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and La Liga on the Sports+ pass, together with the English Premier League which is available to all Premier+ customers.

“We pride ourselves in being the leading platform for sports fans in Singapore to catch the most popular live content across all sports,” said Johan Buse, Head of Consumer Business Group.

“With both Mola Sport and Mola Golf channels, StarHub TV is proud to be the Home of Sports with the most complete suite of exciting live sports content available on one platform.”

Indonesian streamer Mola expanded into the Singapore market some time ago as part of an international rollout plan. The service is also available (with content depending on rights deals) in Malaysia, Italy and the UK.