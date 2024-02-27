Ukraine’s Volia adds new channels to line-up

Ukrainian cable operator Volia is to add two new channels to its programming line-up – Viasat Serial and local broadcaster Starlight Media’s Your Series.

Viasat Serial brings content including Murdoch Mysteries, Malibu Rescue and Merlin to Ukrainian viewers, while Your Series airs popular female-skewed series from Ukraine alongside crime mystery series.

Viasat Serial and Your Series will being airing on the Volia platform on Februrary 29.

Volia is also to add factual channel Front, which showcases programmes about western and Ukrainian military weaponry, analysis of military conflicts and programmes about wartime medicine, post-traumatic psychological rehabilitation and other conflict-related themes.

“Today, Volia is one of the largest TV content providers in Ukraine. Our goal is to find the most interesting and diverse channels for our viewers and supplement subscription packages with them,” said the head of the media department of Volia, Anastasia Ryzhenko.

“This time we focused on channels with rated series, and also added a timely channel with military-themed programmes. However, these are not the only latest innovations – we will continue to surprise and delight our subscribers. Stay tuned for news!”