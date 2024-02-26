CME hails originals-fueled growth of Voyo to 1m subs

Central European Media Enterprises’ (CME) streaming service Voyo has surpassed one million paying subscribers across its markets.

The milestone comes three years after the acquisition of CME by private equity outfit PPF Group and represents a nearly seven-fold increase in the offering’s total subscribers since 2020, the company said.

CME said that Voyo’s most significant growth in subscribers comes from the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

At the tiem of PPF’s takeover of CME, Voyo had 135,000 subscribers across the region. CME said that PPF’s continuous support of its digital transformation had enabled its strategy of creating high-quality local content to be featured on Voyo to bear fruit.

Since the investment strategy was initiated in January 2021, 37 Voyo Originals have been released across the CME group, as well as other local programming content available to linear viewers in addition to SVOD users.

Some seven new local Voyo Originals will join this line-up during this year. CME said that its heavy investment in content creation, supported by investments in technology upgrades and distribution channels, and the repositioning of the brand, had allowed Voyo to become the number one local SVOD provider in most of its markets.

“The rise of SVOD has reshaped the media industry, consumers are hungry and continue to drive growth in consumption and we expect this trend to continue growing across all our markets. We have successfully managed to merge content, technology, and distribution, helping us to exceed our initial B2C goals. I sincerely believe that our ability to invest quickly and adopt a new growth mindset, along with understanding our viewers‘ passions, have been key factors in our success to date,” said deputy CEO of CME Dusan Svalek.