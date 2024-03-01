Spain’s Tivify adds Paramount seven to Premium tier

Spanish streamer Tivify has expanded its content offering, giving subscribers to the Premium plan access to seven new channels from Paramount.

Tivify has added Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., MTV, MTV 80s, MTV 90s and MTV 00s to its highest tier. The deal means that the flagship plan now offers over 30 premium channels for €9.99 per month.

Channels in the Premium plan include AXN, AXN Movies, Warner TV, TCM, Calle 13, SYFY, AMC, Canal Hollywood, Sundance TV, DARK, XTRM and Somos, Canal HISTORIA, Odisea, AMC BREAK and AMC CRIME, Canal Decasa, Canal Cocina, Enfamilia, ¡BUENVIAJE!, Mezzo and CNN International. Subscribers can also access the AMC Selekt on-demand offering, the three LaLiga TV Hypermotion channels (included until the end of the season) and have access to over 200 additional channels, including the main Spanish digital-terrestrial channels.

Users also have the option to record 350 hours in the cloud, access content broadcast in the last seven days and have two simultaneous views.

Tivify also offers a selection of content packages that can be acquired on an à la carte basis. These include AMC Selekt, El Gourmet, Historia y Actualidad, Planet Horror, Mezzo, OUTtv, Oh! Jazz, Portugal TV+, Maghreb TV+ and NHK World Premium. The channels can be watched on all screens: television (Samsung, LG, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV), mobiles and tablets (Android and iOs) and computer.

Tivify launched the Premium plan at the end of last year.