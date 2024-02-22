Vodafone Qatar taps Babeleye for launch of GigaTV service

Vodafone Qatar has tapped TV and entertainment metadata Babeleye to deploy its solution for Vodafone’s GigaTV service in the country.

GigaTV by Vodafone Qatar is a new smart home entertainment service with access to over 190 live channels, including premium OSN channels, and a selections of games and apps delivered via a set-top box.

The service provides what Babeleye describes as an image rich TV guide with extended information per programme.

Babeleye’s work facilitated the integration and adaptation of metadata across different catalogues and channels in the service, according to the company.

Babeleye worked closely with video technology outfit MediaKind, on the deployment.

Mahday Saad Al Hebabi, Enterprise Business Unit Director at Vodafone Qatar said: “In line with Vodafone Qatar’s unwavering commitment to deliver innovative, customer-centric solutions, we are delighted to work with Babeleye to power our Giga TV services. Our continuous upgrades contribute to the success of Qatar, helping to enable it in becoming a technologically advanced and digitally inclusive nation, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

“The tight timeline and the image-centric user interface made this one of the most challenging deployment we made in 2023, and we’re very satisfied with the outcome”, said Lasse Schmidt, Sales Director at Babeleye. “We are thrilled to welcome Vodafone Qatar as our newest customer, and with the result and the close collaboration with all partners that led to this successful deployment.”