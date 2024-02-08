Sky hikes TV and broadband prices

UK pay TV operator and broadband provider, Sky, will increase prices across its TV and broadband services by an average of 6.7%.

The price hike will be implemented later this spring, from April 1 which in a statement the company pointed was down to increasing costs across its operations.

Amongst its cheaper offerings is Sky Stream, Sky TV & Netflix available for £25 per month, Sky TV, Netflix & Superfast Broadband package is priced for £39 per month and Sky’s100Mb/s Full Fibre Broadband plan is £28.50 per month.

According to the Comcast-owned company, Sky does not pin its price increases to the UK’s CPI or RPI model which has seen its customers face lower increase over the past three years, estimated around 14% less than other TV and broadband providers.

Sky said broadband customers can leave the service provider penalty free within 30 days of being notified of the price increase.

“This percentage difference means that if a customer had a contract that cost £35 a month in early 2022, competitors who follow a CPI model will, from April, charge nearly £60 more a year,” said Sky’s chief operating officer, Devesh Raj.

Sky said it had grown its broadband network by 24% since 2022 while reducing faults by 55%, with it also being the only broadband provider that offers a wall-to-wall WiFi guarantee as standard. The provider combined its Sky Mobile and Sky Broadband arms into a new connectivity unit at the end of 2023, headed by the recently-appointed Amber Pine.

“Alongside our investments, these pricing changes are reflective of the increasing external costs Sky, and the entire industry, continues to face – whether that’s the energy we are using to power our data centres, investments in the technology we need to develop our products, or the amount we pay wholesalers for our connectivity infrastructure, Raj added. “Ultimately though, our promise to customers is that whether it’s providing faster, more reliable, and award-winning broadband, unmissable entertainment, or the latest innovative technology, we’ll continue to provide better products, better services, and better value.”