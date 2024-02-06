News

India’s Planetcast launches NexC cloud-first architecture

Melissa Kasule

Indian broadcast technology and media services provider, Planetcast, has launched of its NexC cloud-first architecture designed to simplify content management, distribution, and monetisation services and technologies.

planetcastNexC provides a single-window, content supply chain management system, according to the company.

The NexC architecture consists of the following elements, Contido content supply chain and management solution and content preparation & localisation services, a full suite of core technical post-production services, scheduling, playout and distribution through the CloudX hybrid cloud playout and recaster digital delivery, as well as Planetcast OTT, a white-labelled OTT solution for non-linear content distribution. These are all accessed through Planetcast’s unified customer user interface (UI) and dashboard.

In addition, NexC platform also provides partner-integrated value-added services such as FAST playout with partner driven server-side ad-insertion, ad-demand management and platform partner management. In addition, Cloud based Creative Post Production which includes the full suite of creative services.

“Media organisations are finding it increasingly cumbersome and expensive to navigate the various stages of post-production, content delivery, and monetisation,” said Sanjay Duda, CEO at Planetcast. “In addition to seeking to enhance profitability, many media & entertainment companies are expanding geographically, while at the same time targeting new distribution points and functionalities, such as over-the-top (OTT), Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST), and pop-up channels. This leads to an exponential increase in the requirement for media processing and management, which we call the ‘complexity challenge’. Planetcast’s NexC unified service layer architecture meets this challenge through its flexibility and cloud-first approach, enabling customers to maximize efficiency and cost-effectiveness.”

 

 

 

Tags: India, Planetcast

Most Recent

Related Content

INTELLIGENCE

view all

DTVE Industry Survey 2024 – 500 leads guaranteed with sponsorship

Know the best practices for Audience Engagement

The Evolving Path to Profitability: Optimizing ARPU through Effective Subscriber Management

Webinar | AI Dubbing: the new black in media

DTVE Autumn Survey 2023 – Sponsorship Opportunities

Webinar | How to build an award-winning TV platform