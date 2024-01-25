Max to roll-out across Latin America and the Caribbean in February

Warner Bros. Discovery will roll-out its new streaming service Max, replacing the former HBO Max, across the Latin American and the Caribbean region.

Max launches in LATAM markets on February 27, making it the first international region to introduce the streaming service as part of its global rollout.

The service in Latin America and the Caribbean will include three plans — Basic with Ads , Standard and Platinum.

The cheaper ad offering, Basic with Ads, allows users to stream content on two devices simultaneously.

Standard Plan is without advertising which allows users to stream content on two devices simultaneously.

Whilst, the ad-free Platinum plan lets users stream content on up to four devices simultaneously. Content will be available in Full HD or 4K resolution, and with Dolby Atmos sound, for available content. It also permits up to 100 downloads of available content to watch offline.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, the WBD premium streamer will house more than 37,000 hours of content from brands such as HBO, Warner Bros., the DC Universe, Discovery, Discovery Home & Health, ID, Discovery Kids, Cartoon Network, and more.

In addition, the platform’s content offering will include the first-window streaming rights of films from major studios such as Sony Pictures and NBCUniversal (in Spanish speaking markets); as well as live programming, including “Awards’ Season” and live sporting events in selected markets, and local original productions.

Max debuted in the US in May last year. WBD plans to rollout the service in Europe later this spring, following its launch in Latin America and the Caribbean.