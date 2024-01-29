Big Media and Nunez NFE create JV to run JOJ World documentary channel

US-based factual production company and channel provider, Big Media has tied with Slovakian production company, Nunez NFE , to create a joint venture to operate and programme the pay TV documentary channel JOJ World.

The newly-launched channel, JOJ World, debuted last summer in Slovakia, featuring a slate of documentaries in the Slovak language, including local and international co-productions. It is part of JOJ Group’s portfolio of 23 channels in the Slovak market, including JOJ Cinema, Valentin, 24, and TV JOJ.

Through the joint venture, 28 doc series from Big Media will be added to the channel, featured in Slovakian. The titles include Animal Special Forces, First In: Cia Vs Bin Laden, Destruction Decoded, Hilter’s Gold, Miracles Of Nature, Spycraft, Top Secret Ufo Projects: Declassified, and Wild Assassins.

“This joint venture will see JOJ World become a channel like no other in this market. There is something for viewers of all ages, interests, and perspectives,” said Peter Núñez founder of Nunez NFE “The goal of JOJ World is to fascinate, educate, and entertain viewers with content especially curated and produced for them and in their language. It’s world-class quality programming for a local audience.”

“Peter Núñez’s reputation and track record for creating and producing quality series for the Slovak market is unparalleled. Combining his experience and relationships throughout the region with BIG MEDIA’s expertise producing high-quality documentary series in Eastern Europe and around the world is a winning formula for JOJ Group and a recipe for success for JOJ World,” said Big Media’s Martin Kaše.

Since its inception in 2009, Big Media has produced more than 70 original unscripted series, centred on true crime, military and intelligence, history, science and wildlife.