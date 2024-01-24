BT and LiveU partner to enhance live content capabilities

Remote production solutions provider, LiveU, has been tapped by BT Media and Broadcast to offer new live content sharing capability for broadcasters.

LiveU’s Reliable Transport will be integrated with BT’s wider content and distribution network, covering Internet Protocol (IP) and Serial Digital Interface (SDI) to enhance video delivery for customers.

According to the telecom operator, BT Media and Broadcast moves up to 24,000 hours a day of content through its International Media Centre at BT Tower in London. As part of the partnership, BT has installed LiveU receiving and decoding technology from LiveU to create direct receive and transmit capabilities.

The collaboration sees BT Media and Broadcast able to provide a simple link to live content, SDI or LRT, to smaller broadcasters/channels that don’t have a master control room or live gallery but want live content to increase viewer engagement.

BT Media and Broadcast also has the ability to send/receive live feeds via LiveU Matrix, the company’s IP cloud content sharing platform.

Matthew Stringer, UK sales director, LiveU, said, “This is a milestone in the evolution of LiveU’s global reach and is great news for the global broadcast community. We very much see the ability to turn up, connect and capture content seamlessly, as the future, and with the reach BT Media and Broadcast has, there’s tremendous commercial benefits to us working together to offer this capability.”

Dom Wrona, head of portfolio & GTM, BT Media and Broadcast, said, “This collaboration opens up an exciting range of content sharing possibilities across sport, news and many other verticals. For ad hoc events, LiveU customers can easily send their feeds to BT Tower for secure, reliable sharing. Extremely reliable feeds can also be made available for remote production anywhere in the world.